Léonor Serraille’s film Mother and Son contains moving strokes, but struggles to make a lasting emotional dent. The director of the 2017 Camera d’or winner Montparnasse Bienvenue returns to Cannes with an ambitious narrative chronicling the life of an Ivorian mother and her sons as they attempt to build lives in Paris, and then later, Rouen. Their journey doesn’t bear the usual marks of projects — often, but not always, helmed by white directors — that peddle in the degradation of nonwhite people, but the movie succumbs to some pesky clichés.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: 'The Worst Ones,' Vicky Krieps Win...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO