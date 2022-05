Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from April and May 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… Julia Roberts rocked a massive Chopard necklace during the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Armageddon Time" in France on May 19, 2022. The piece — which is reportedly worth eight figures, so a minimum of $10M — features a rare yellow diamond weighing more than 100 carats. The jaw-dropping rock is set with pear- and cushion-shaped diamonds totaling 54.67 carats. …Yep, her bling is worth more money than most of us will see in a lifetime.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO