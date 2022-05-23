ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott to Tour Texas’ Southern Border

klif.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will visit the state’s southern border on Monday, days after a Federal Judge postponed the end of Title-42. The policy allows the U.S. to directly expel migrants during the COVID pandemic. Governor Abbott will tour Texas National Guard and Texas Department...

www.klif.com

Comments / 8

Don Towery
4d ago

Talibangelist leader Abbott tours the southern border, for another Photo OP, and checking out the new Corporations employees, crossing into Texas. Talibangelist leader Abbott is searching for new employees, for ho is Corporate sponsors, that he gave huge tax breaks to. Talibangelist leader Abbott is completing his agreement to furnish Corporations with cheap labor, zero taxes and zero benefits, in exchange for tax breaks, and huge personal Bribes.

Reply
3
Related
Vice

Greg Abbott Is Considering Declaring Texas Under ‘Invasion’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is openly musing about declaring Texas under “invasion” in what would be a radical, legally dubious attempt to address the state’s migrant crisis. The plan would involve invoking war powers and allowing state police to begin rounding up migrants and asylum-seekers and then dispatching them over the border into Mexico—at a moment when federal authorities are bracing for the number of migrant crossings to potentially triple this summer.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Abbott, TX
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
KXII.com

Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Texas National Guard#Texas Governor#Wbap#Federal Judge#Covid#Dps#Texas Maj#Mexican
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of H-E-B

H-E-B is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, with a loyal following of Texans and ex-Texans, and for very good reason (via Eater). Not only does it offer huge numbers of products, but it also has a reputation for being one of the best places to work — both part-time and full-time — and for being an incredibly generous company that cares about the state and its population (via Texas Monthly).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
thecentersquare.com

Texas border towns fear massive new surge in illegal crossings

(The Center Square) – As many as 100,000 migrants are waiting in Mexico to cross into the U.S. any day now, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Monday as officials await fallout from the Biden administration's plan to end Title 42 enforcement. The Trump-era health order allowed border agents to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy