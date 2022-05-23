Unsettled pattern to bring several rain chances this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are lower this afternoon while Georgia awaits tomorrow’s cold front. Cloud cover will dominate the Peach State once again this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a very slim possibility that a spot may reach 90. The wind will be quite breeze from the southeast as it comes in at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Our chances for rain overall today are very slim around the region. We may see one or two stray showers, but that will likely be it for the region. The exception could be our far west counties such as Taylor County; rain associated with the incoming cold front will push into Western Georgia this afternoon and evening, but exactly how far east it will push is unknown at this time.

