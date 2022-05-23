ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Unsettled pattern to bring several rain chances this week

By Aaron Lowery
41nbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An overall unsettled weather pattern will support scattered storm development almost every day this week. Today will be one of the two wettest days that we see all weak. A weak tropical low has brought plenty of rain to Middle Georgia this morning, however the low pressure...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Cold front Friday brings dry weekend weather

It has been a stormy day in Middle Georgia, but we are almost done with the rain for the week. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight and into early Friday before a cold front moves through. This front will bring an end to this stormy week, but...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Severe storms possible Thursday

We have been dealing with showers and storms each day this week in Middle Georgia, but Thursday will bring a more organized system into the area. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area outlined in a level 1 threat zone for severe storms tomorrow, through Friday morning. You will...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain chances are down for today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are lower this afternoon while Georgia awaits tomorrow’s cold front. Cloud cover will dominate the Peach State once again this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a very slim possibility that a spot may reach 90. The wind will be quite breeze from the southeast as it comes in at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Our chances for rain overall today are very slim around the region. We may see one or two stray showers, but that will likely be it for the region. The exception could be our far west counties such as Taylor County; rain associated with the incoming cold front will push into Western Georgia this afternoon and evening, but exactly how far east it will push is unknown at this time.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Scattered storms possible Wednesday

It has been a stormy evening across Middle Georgia with storms packing a punch as they pushed north. Showers will be possible through around midnight for much of the area. Tomorrow will be another foggy/cloudy start to the day, with sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Storms will be possible...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia sheriff’s offices warn of text message scam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday. The text message tells the receiver their...
41nbc.com

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order extending the suspension of the state’s gas tax until July 14th. The first suspension was scheduled to end on May 31st. The emergency orders are in response to global supply disruptions and resulting high prices. “I’m going to...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Panel recommends new names for Georgia’s Fort Benning, other Army bases

WASHINGTON (AP/41NBC/WMGT) — An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

RACE FOR GA GOVERNOR: Kemp beats Perdue, set to face Stacey Abrams in November

(41NBC/WMGT) — The results are coming in for who will represent the Republican Party for the November elections for Georgia Governor. AP reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Meteorologist

Comments / 0

Community Policy