Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin

Mary Ann Siders Barberio, 77, of Maple Street, Clarksburg passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Taylor County on October 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Walford Lester and Lenora Ellen Hawkins Siders. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Samuel Arthur “Sam” Barberio, whom she married on April 10, 1978. Also surviving are three sons, Scott Edward Devericks of Clarksburg, Craig Matthew Devericks of Nutter Fort and Ronald Joseph Devericks and his wife Lisa of Mannington; one daughter, Heather Smallwood of Clarksburg; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Corey, Joseph, Dustin, Shania, Preston, Wyatt, Kiana, Lydia and Meghan; seven great grandchildren, Gabriel, Serenity, Hazel, Xander, Taliyah, Makenna and Kayla; 15 brothers and sisters, James Walford Siders, Lula Maude Siders Searcy, Nova Jane Siders Allen, Rhonda Ellen Siders, Leonard Blain Siders, Emily Kathleen Siders Summers, Frank (George) Siders, Marilyn Louise Siders Allen, Joanna Kay Siders Stratton, Johnny Siders, Robin Connolly and Nora Lee Allen; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray Siders; and one sister, Helen Regina Todd. Mrs. Barberio attended the Beauty Academy and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cats and dogs, going to the beach and spending time with her family. She loved going to church and was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church in Arlington. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held at 11:00. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery.

