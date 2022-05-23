ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After being reported missing on March 13, 48-year-old Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin’s body was found in Deckers Creek in Morgantown the next day. McLaughlin left behind her children...

WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

May Jefferson Award Winner: John and Jodie Calkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of May, we’re honoring John and Jodie Calkins. They are a husband and wife team that help feed communities in Randolph County. John Calkins and his...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WITF

Pittsburgh art commission rejects actor Jane Seymour’s “heart” sculpture

The Pittsburgh Art Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal to place a sculpture by actor Jane Seymour on the Mount Washington Overlook. The proposal for Seymour’s “Open Hearts” sculpture was by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, whose executive director, Gordon Davidson, told commissioners an anonymous donor would pay to fabricate the work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset drive-in in Shinnston was supposed to already be open to movie lovers but, the drive-in remains closed... thanks to vandals. When John Ellis went into his family drive-in in January to check things out he said he was met with a nasty surprise. “The...
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neverland
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses budgeting during inflation. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Stranger's kind gesture helps Washington County family in need of support

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An unexpected act of kindness has gone a long way for a Washington County family.  Tami Avolia lost her son, Travis Larson, in a shooting in 2017, one week after learning he was expecting a baby girl.  "He didn't just take my son. He took my best friend. He took his daughter's daddy away. She never got to meet him," Avolia said. "A week before, we were celebrating the gender reveal party. He was so excited he was having a little girl."  This past April, Avolia said she wanted to do something special to celebrate her...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Bridgeport’s Underwood signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading Thursday, a program that will help her grow athletically and academically. “I’ve grown up with the coaches there, so I already know them,” Underwood said.” The team, they’re already so nice and welcoming, so I can’t wait to see what that brings in the fall.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Mary Ann Siders Barberio

Mary Ann Siders Barberio, 77, of Maple Street, Clarksburg passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Taylor County on October 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Walford Lester and Lenora Ellen Hawkins Siders. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Samuel Arthur “Sam” Barberio, whom she married on April 10, 1978. Also surviving are three sons, Scott Edward Devericks of Clarksburg, Craig Matthew Devericks of Nutter Fort and Ronald Joseph Devericks and his wife Lisa of Mannington; one daughter, Heather Smallwood of Clarksburg; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Corey, Joseph, Dustin, Shania, Preston, Wyatt, Kiana, Lydia and Meghan; seven great grandchildren, Gabriel, Serenity, Hazel, Xander, Taliyah, Makenna and Kayla; 15 brothers and sisters, James Walford Siders, Lula Maude Siders Searcy, Nova Jane Siders Allen, Rhonda Ellen Siders, Leonard Blain Siders, Emily Kathleen Siders Summers, Frank (George) Siders, Marilyn Louise Siders Allen, Joanna Kay Siders Stratton, Johnny Siders, Robin Connolly and Nora Lee Allen; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray Siders; and one sister, Helen Regina Todd. Mrs. Barberio attended the Beauty Academy and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cats and dogs, going to the beach and spending time with her family. She loved going to church and was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church in Arlington. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held at 11:00. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery.
CLARKSBURG, WV
morgantownmag.com

Free at the Amphitheater This Saturday: the Morgantown Music Festival

Moonlight Drive, 18 Strings and more kick off Morgantown’s biggest-ever summer of live music. While COVID-19 has come and gone—and come, and gone—the City of Morgantown has steadily upgraded the Ruby Amphitheater on the river downtown. This Saturday, we get to enjoy it in action as the great riverfront concert setting it’s become. It’s all free, and a summer of free concerts follows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV bishop wants special session to ban assault weapons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A top church official is calling for a ban on assault weapons in West Virginia. Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, is asking Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the legislature to ban the weapons in the wake of the Texas school shooting.
RELIGION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Toddler found sleeping in closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — A toddler was found sleeping in a closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California, officials say. The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home Saturday around 6 p.m. after reports of a disturbance at a home in Apple Valley. When they arrived, they spoke with Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, and a deputy noticed a child in the living room with multiple cats.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
WDTV

Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman is accused of beating a teenage child because of how she completed chores. During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg, the alleged victim said if she did not complete chores to 46-year-old April Dulaney’s expectations that Dulaney would hit her in the face, according to the complaint.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
visitmountaineercountry.com

Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee Shop – Morgantown

Our goal is to keep up with the hottest food trends and make each dish just as picture-worthy as it is delicious!. Our desserts are all hand-made from scratch by main baker, Patti Simon, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, with only the finest and freshest ingredients available. Our recipes date back to Patti’s late grandmother and are still used to create delicious Italian pies, cheesecakes, biscotti, cookies, cannoli & more!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was suits and ties and gowns Friday night to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The 18th annual Gala Fundraiser was held at the event center at the Morgantown Marriott. It was an evening filled with gourmet dining, entertainment, dancing and silent auctions.
WDTV

Carolyn Jo Cornwell

Carolyn Jo Cornwell 76, of Fairmont, passed peacefully May 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Carolyn was born on January 22, 1946, to Anna Lee Baker and Kendall Baker of Fairmont where she grew up with her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She attended East Fairmont High School. She then attended Beauty School and was a hairdresser for several years and a store manager for Litton’s Outlet. Carolyn was a member of Mount Sharon Church. Over the years she enjoyed traveling, trains, horseback riding, loved her dogs, ATV riding and loved to collect Zippo lighters. She has resided at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for past three years. Carolyn is survived by her two sons Richard (Rhonda) of Parkersburg and Marvin Scott of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her infant son Shawn Reeves, her husband Tom Cornwell, and one brother and one sister. Special thanks to the nurses at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Ruby Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Edward Carpenter, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion cemetery.
FAIRMONT, WV

