Volkswagen has been at the forefront of the great EV crusade of late and is regularly delivering new EV models such as the ID.4 and ID.Buzz to market. The German manufacturer, which hopes to see big profits from EV sales in the coming years, has found great success with the VW ID.4 crossover SUV, and is now getting ready to launch an affordable entry-level offering to Europe, which will cost around £17,000 ($21,275). The new car, expected to be named the ID.1, will make use of a shortened version of the ID.3's platform and will be manufactured in Spain.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO