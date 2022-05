A modern home in Mountain View has claimed the top home sale price in 2022 so far, selling for $5.4 million. The home was originally listed at $4.798 million, but it sold for almost $600,000 over the original listing price after just eight days on the market. This current sale is near the all-time highest sale in the city at $5.477 million, which closed last year.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO