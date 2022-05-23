ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

CCSO Cpt. Lawhorn completes FBI Academy training

By Jeffrey Westbrook/Altavista Journal
altavistajournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its officers, Captain Mike Lawhorn, has successfully completed the program at the FBI National Academy, making him the first CCSO member to accomplish this achievement. “Sheriff Whitt Clark values professional development and leadership training...

www.altavistajournal.com

Smith Mountain Eagle

Lawnmower, trailer theft investigated

On May 9, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bowling’s Place, located at 5376 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount, in reference to a report of stolen items. The items taken were a 2016 Husqvarna Zero Turn Riding lawnmower and a 2017 Nexhaul trailer. The incident occurred between...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. authorities investigating harassment incident involving minor

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway in Pittsylvania County after a minor reportedly engaged in online harassment. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Chatham Middle School on Monday, May 23 for an incident involving a minor who violated Virginia’s law for harassment via computer. Officials tell WFXR News that […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy reported missing from Bedford County found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Bedford County deputies reported Thursday just before 5 p.m. the missing boy had been found safe. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a 10-year-old boy reported missing after he left his home. Scott Donald is described...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gunfire leads to crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a car and driver seen leaving the area of a shooting Thursday afternoon. At 3:50 p.m. May 26, 2022, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2100 block of Old Forest Road. Officers found two vehicles involved in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into shooting in Crimora area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Crimora area on Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a scene on Haywood Drive around 7 p.m. When they got there, they found a 58-year-old man suffering...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Multiple instances of stolen trucks occur at SML; public help sought

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two stolen trucks and a trailer in separate instances in the Smith Mountain Lake area. According to the sheriff’s office Wednesday, the first truck was taken Monday at around 10:30 p.m. from the 5000 block of Rock Cliff Road in the Moneta area.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies respond to suspect barricaded in Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday night as Henry County deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Grassy Creek Road area around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Lane Perry said. Ronald Edwards, Jr. is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police officer charged with assault, trespassing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg police officer was charged with assault and battery as well as trespassing after an incident last week, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that an off-duty police officer, Brian Smith, was involved in the incident.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACPD investigating strong-armed robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a bank. According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near the Bank of America on Putt Putt Place and Rio Road East. Police say no weapons were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Henrico County Band Director arrested

The alleged crime took place in March 2020 while Ryan Addair was the Band Director for Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
WDBJ7.com

Murder suspect testifies in alleged sex-related killing trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia Tech football player took the stand Thursday in his own defense, during his trial for the alleged sex-related killing of another man. Isi Etute testified he matched with a person he thought was a woman named Angie on the dating app Tinder....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Central Virginia schools step up police presence after Texas elementary shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Schools in Central Virginia are taking precautions to ensure your children are safe while in class. Following the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, where a gunman killed 22 people -- including 19 fourth-graders -- local schools are stepping up police presence on campus.
Augusta Free Press

Update: No charges yet filed in mysterious Crimora shooting incident

Update: Wednesday, 2:26 p.m. No charges have been filed in a shooting incident in Crimora Tuesday night, with a suspect questioned, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office remaining largely mum on what went down. “This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the...
CRIMORA, VA
WHSV

Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Haywood Dr. in Crimora for a shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Ex-Virginia Tech Linebacker Testifies in Fatal Beating Trial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech football player took the stand in his own defense at his murder trial Thursday, testifying that he felt “violated” when he discovered that a Tinder match he believed was a woman was actually a man. Isimemen Etute, 19, is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police seek help to identify check fraud suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to identify a woman wanted for check fraud in multiple jurisdictions. According to a release, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office says the woman is wanted for defrauding banks in Charlottesville, Augusta County and Harrisonburg.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Senior Alert Issued For Missing Virginia Man

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man from Lunenburg County. Fred H. Bradley Jr., 79, was last seen leaving his home, located at Wile Away Road in Kenbridge, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 23rd, according to the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office. Bradley is described...
KENBRIDGE, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities investigating after bomb threat and robbery at Daleville Kroger

FINCASTLE, VA – On May 23, 2022, at 7:22 P.M. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger reporting a robbery. The clerk reported a man approached one of their cashiers carrying a bag reportedly containing an explosive device and demanded that the clerk give him money. The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash leaving the bag behind inside the store. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a gray colored sedan described by witnesses as possibly being a BMW without a front license plate. The suspect was described as wearing dark sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face, a light gray sweatshirt, and black pants. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call. Because the reported device was left behind, the store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could examine the bag. Currently deputies and investigators are still on the scene. This incident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have information or witnessed the vehicle or subject in the Kroger parking lot is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hosey at 540-928-2243.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Possible second victim in Pittsylvania County party shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A search warrant suggests there might have been two people shot at a party in Pittsylvania County earlier this month. Initially, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Wyshawn Brandon, 25, of Danville, died after being shot in the 500 block of Deerfield Drive on May 15.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

