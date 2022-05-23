Elks Lodge to host free meal for veterans, first responders

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Stone’s Grove on Saturday, May 21st. They are located at 112 W. Anderson Street in Brownwood. Owned by Danielle and Logan Stone, they have created a vibe all their own, from their neon “Just Chill” sign, portraits of some well-known musicians to one-of-a-kind signature libations crafted by two-time Best of Brown County Bartender Winner, Barbie Chapman, they celebrated their 1-year anniversary with special cocktails and live music by the Mike Stanley Band. Stone’s Grove also introduced snack options on specialty nights.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With heavy hearts, the San Angelo community gathered at a vigil Thursday evening to remember the 21 lives lost during a shooting in Uvalde. The family of one of the victims was there to honor their loved one. “My son Uziyah, he was a good...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank (CVRFB) will be hosting a mega food distribution on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots, and volunteers are needed to help with the event. Individuals volunteering will be […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Safe Kids San Angelo is hosting a summer safety event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Goodfellow Recreation Camp, 1950 S. Concho Drive. The free event is designed to help inform and educate parents and caretakers on how to keep...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Purple Heart medal has been found in an abandoned car in Abilene and now volunteers are trying to find the recipient. A representative with the Military Veteran Peer Networking Center in Abilene said one of her employees discovered the medal in an abandoned vehicle then gave it to the organization […]
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — General Richard Cavazos was the first Hispanic four star general in the history of the U.S. Army and had a long career of service. But some in the Central Texas area aren’t too happy about the idea of Fort Hood changing its name. “I just don’t feel that it’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting.
According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave.
Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see:
Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…
TEXAS, USA — Law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing their presence on school campuses after a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene Police Department issued a statement saying it will be increasing...
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved authorizing the loan of a 1944 Mack fire engine to Marco Sandoval, owner of Common Grounds Coffeehouse. The fire truck will be placed inside the new location of Common Grounds Coffeehouse, located at the site of the former Brownwood Central Fire Station at the intersection of Main and Austin, which intends to open in mid-June.
BALLINGER - A new Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) has taken the reins at the City of Ballinger over the last couple of months. His name is Ezequiel "Zeke" Martinez, and Assistant City Manager John Pierik says he came with some heartfelt recommendations, "Zeke came recommended from people in the community, and he directly had contacted us about openings. At the time we were not actively looking for a code officer, but we dove into his background because of the way he carried himself. When the time came to make some administrative shifts, we were fortunate enough to be able to bring Zeke on board from where he was at."
SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses.
Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts.
SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The American Red Cross is coordinating resources for immediate needs such as cleanup, sheltering, etc., along with Texas Baptist Men, Boots on the Ground and others. This is vital and will continue as long as needed, a release from the United Way of Abilene said.
STANTON - A new discount variety store is under construction on the west side of Highway 137 in Stanton, next to Community National Bank. The developer confirmed this week that the property will be a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Combination Store and will be 10,500 sq ft. As long...
Members from Carry the Load walked and biked through San Angelo Saturday, as part of a cross-country, five-route trek across the 48 continental states to raise awareness for the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families. “The West route, which we’re on right now, we’re going from...
UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) designated ‘home zones’ where Bird scooters may be operated. APD referenced Abilene’s Code of Ordinance, Chapter 23, wherein scooter and bicycle sharing is addressed. According to the ordinance: “Vendors shall not operate a scooter or bicycle share service in areas of the City not designated as […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the Mesquite Heat fire Monday morning. The area affected remains at 11,265 acres, and is at 52 percent containment. The TCSO noted the changes to acreage numbers in the last few days have increased because of...
ABILENE, Texas — The Community Foundation of Abilene said Wednesday people who want to donate funds to support people affected by the 'Mesquite Heat' fire can do so via its website. Support for affected residents and volunteer fire departments can be sent to the Big Country Fire Relief Fund...
Texas might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of castles. Yet, there are many amazing castles here in Texas. Some not that far from San Angelo. Here are some amazing castles you can find in the "Kingdom of Texas"Photo: Justin Wright via www.lifeofjustin.com. 1....
Comments / 0