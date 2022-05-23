Elks Lodge to host free meal for veterans, first responders

BALLINGER - A new Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) has taken the reins at the City of Ballinger over the last couple of months. His name is Ezequiel "Zeke" Martinez, and Assistant City Manager John Pierik says he came with some heartfelt recommendations, "Zeke came recommended from people in the community, and he directly had contacted us about openings. At the time we were not actively looking for a code officer, but we dove into his background because of the way he carried himself. When the time came to make some administrative shifts, we were fortunate enough to be able to bring Zeke on board from where he was at."

