The Villages, FL

Peter Sarubbi

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Brooklyn NY, Pete grew up in Syracuse NY. A five-star athlete all his life from high school on into College @ Syracuse University. He would go on to serve a tour in the United States Army and in 1954 marry his life’s true love,...

William J. Rody

William J. Rody, 75, of The Villages passed away on May 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at HIERS- BAXLEY, The Villages location. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley. William was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Ruth Rody on June 15,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Frances W. Barbrick

Frances W. Barbrick of The Villages, FL. passed away at the age of 99 on May 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dawaine (Joe). Originally from Nunica, Michigan, Frances and Joe moved to Mobile, Alabama in 1962. After being transferred to Collierville, Tn. for 28 years they retired to The Villages, Fl. in 2006.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Linda Alducin

Linda Alducin, age 74, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on May 19th, 2022, at 1:08 AM. Linda was born on September 30th, 1947, in Michigan to her parents, Owen and Janet. She raised her family in Elgin, IL. Linda was a loving mother, wife, and sister. Linda was a...
LADY LAKE, FL
Lloyd Ronald Huber

Lloyd Ronald Huber, 94, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born in Norwalk, Wisconsin, he moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1995 from Orlando, Florida. Lloyd was an Orlando City Bus Driver prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Central Christian Church of Mount Dora, Florida. Lloyd was a member of Peninsular Lodge No. 85. Orlando Scottish Rite (32nd Degree Mason) Member of Bahia Shriners. Past President of the Lake County Shrine Club in 2001.Past Commodore of the Mariners Unit. He was a Mason for over 42 years.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Catherine W. Pickens

Catherine W. Pickens, age 82, of The Villages, FL died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital in Ocala, FL. Born in Elkton, MD on November 5, 1939, Catherine was a daughter of the late Thomas S. Wood and Jane Pratt Wood. She was a 1956 graduate of North East High School. After working all day and taking classes at night, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, from Wesley College, Dover, DE.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Michael Earl Mahaffey

Michael Earl Mahaffey, age 84, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Wildwood, Florida surrounded by his loving wife and daughter Tina. He was born on December 26, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to Earl and Kathleen (Shively) Mahaffey. Michael...
WILDWOOD, FL
Cassandra Cort Moreland

Cassandra “Cass” Cort Moreland, 51, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. Cass was born on December 2, 1970 to her parents, The Rev. Barry and Kay (Johnson) Hunteman in Springfield, OH. In 1989, she graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey with honors. Cass also attained 2 Associates degrees; one from the University of Central Florida in 2001, and the other was in 2003 from Hillsborough Community College in American Sign Language. She was the only person at the time to have the highest State Quality Assurance Level 3 given prior to graduating. She went on to receive National Certification as an American Sign Language interpreter. Cass was an interpreter for college level deaf students at FSU- Tallahassee. She had an amazing sense of humor and ability to lead. She was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a beautiful daughter. Cass loved music, art, reading, shopping, jewelry, Mexican and Hibachi food, and her family. We will miss her dearly!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Woman allegedly attacks longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook

A woman allegedly attacked her longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook. Equilla Michelle Loretta Collins, 36, of Winter Garden was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday at Dev’s Discount Beverage on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman who has...
WILDWOOD, FL
Police called to home in The Villages after altercation over care of child

Police were called to home in The Villages after an altercation over the care of a child. Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. John David Newell, 24, had reportedly been arguing with his grandmother over the care of his daughter, who is a minor. The Massachusetts native reportedly grabbed her by the arms, leaving behind bruises. Newell fled on foot when police arrived on the scene. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. However, Newell resisted the officer’s efforts to handcuff him. Newell only cooperated after he was threatened with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Man with suspended license nabbed in van with no bill of sale

A man with a suspended driver’s license was nabbed in a van for which he had no bill of sale. Jason Herendeen, 41, of Summerfield, was driving the white Ford van Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged on a black Ford truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Interfaith prayer vigil will focus on ending gun violence

An interfaith prayer vigil will focus on ending gun violence. The vigil will take place at noon Saturday, May 28 at Wildwood City Hall. Organizers of the vigil indicated it is time to do the hard work to end gun violence. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and water....
WILDWOOD, FL
Attorney wants psychological evaluation of son accused of attacking mother in The Villages

A defense attorney wants a psychological evaluation of a son accused of attacking his mother after dinner at a restaurant in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” continues to be held at the Marion County Jail. He is facing a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 following an attack last year on his mother after they had dinner at Beef O’Brady’s at Mulberry Grove Plaza. The attack allegedly occurred at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Suicidal son arrested at restaurant in The Villages after allegedly leaving bloody message for mother

A suicidal son was arrested at a restaurant in The Villages after allegedly leaving a bloody message for his mother. Lady Lake police received a report of a “suicidal male” at about 7 p.m. Sunday at The Pub restaurant at Fiesta Bowl on Avenida Central in The Villages. The man was identified as 34-year-old Brett Barton Moorhouse of Fort Pierce.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Some Villagers’ trash schedules to be impacted by Memorial Day holiday

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
Sumter Commission slams brakes on former professional motocross racer’s ‘private’ track

The Sumter County Commission has slammed the brakes on a former professional motocross racer’s “private” track that has neighbors up in arms. Tyla Rattray, a former South African motocross racer who trains other racers, had been granted a special use permit to operate a private motocross track on 52 acres in the Center Hill area. However, due to numerous violations, the county revoked the permit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager who crashed golf cart after Christmas Parade gets deal in DUI

A Villager who crashed her golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing after she began drinking hours earlier at the Christmas Parade has secured a deal in her drunk driving case. Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed in exchange for the plea.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

