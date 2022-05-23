Ontario 7-year-old is feature performer at Ashland's Memorial Day Parade

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Comprehensive High School has released its list of those seniors who will graduate this weekend with the Class of 2022. Haley Dawn Adkins, Alyssa Marie Atwell, Joseph Kelly Back, Chase Anthony Bailey, Aidan Michael Balas, Myla Rayne Balg, Dylan Jozef Balogh, Jerry Lamar Barber, Kayden Michael Bartolomea, Julia Marie Bittman, Jack Robert Bogner, Gavin Arthur Bond, Joshua Lee Bond, Faith Danielle Brammer, Hope Elizabeth Brammer, Tabitha Marie Bright, Elijah James Bringardner, Isaac John Brooks, Zeke Xavier Brown, Ariel Jolee Burkey, Nancy Marie Burns, Isaac David Burrell, Brooklyne Renee Byerly, Trinity Rose Byrd, Azaria Ameil Caldwell, Trevor Lain Callahan, Michaela Rhea Carlis, Aliena Maree Carter, Kylie Lynn Caseman, Oliver Champion, Daniel Allen Circosta, Cayden James Clapper, David Charles Coleman, Nathaniel Michael Coleman, Jack Forrester Conn, Addyson Marie Cox, Chase Allen Craft, Peyton Henry Cupp.
