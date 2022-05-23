ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ontario 7-year-old is feature performer at Ashland's Memorial Day Parade

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND -- The City of Ashland Memorial Day Committee is pleased to present a 2022 Memorial Day parade and service at Ashland Cemetery. Featured vocalist for the service at Ashland Cemetery is Breckelle Miller, a 7-year-old singer, ventriloquist and actress. She was named the 2022 Talent of the Year winner at...

Downtown Ashland's first arch installed along Main Street

ASHLAND — A small, giddy crowd gathered early Thursday morning at the entrance of Downtown Ashland. It was time to witness history. The city’s very first arch — coming in at 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet tall — imposed its grand self over Main Street around 8 a.m. as its parents, Lloyd and Norma Wygant, readied themselves to be the first people to drive under it.
Area Agency on Aging hosts Senior Spring Extravaganza

ONTARIO - The smooth, melancholy serenade of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” filled Fairhaven Hall as senior citizens, caregivers, family and friends mingled through the aisles. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. held its annual Senior Spring Extravaganza Wednesday at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The...
Madison High School unveils list of 2022 graduates

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Comprehensive High School has released its list of those seniors who will graduate this weekend with the Class of 2022. Haley Dawn Adkins, Alyssa Marie Atwell, Joseph Kelly Back, Chase Anthony Bailey, Aidan Michael Balas, Myla Rayne Balg, Dylan Jozef Balogh, Jerry Lamar Barber, Kayden Michael Bartolomea, Julia Marie Bittman, Jack Robert Bogner, Gavin Arthur Bond, Joshua Lee Bond, Faith Danielle Brammer, Hope Elizabeth Brammer, Tabitha Marie Bright, Elijah James Bringardner, Isaac John Brooks, Zeke Xavier Brown, Ariel Jolee Burkey, Nancy Marie Burns, Isaac David Burrell, Brooklyne Renee Byerly, Trinity Rose Byrd, Azaria Ameil Caldwell, Trevor Lain Callahan, Michaela Rhea Carlis, Aliena Maree Carter, Kylie Lynn Caseman, Oliver Champion, Daniel Allen Circosta, Cayden James Clapper, David Charles Coleman, Nathaniel Michael Coleman, Jack Forrester Conn, Addyson Marie Cox, Chase Allen Craft, Peyton Henry Cupp.
Douglas “Doug” A. Jones

Douglas “Doug” A. Jones, of Mansfield, passed away on April 19, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness. He was 82. He was born Ercil A. Jones on March 7, 1940, in Lincoln City, Indiana to Audley W. Jones and Mabel M. Huff. Following his mother’s death in 1952, he and his father moved to Lexington, Ohio to live with J. Harry Jones, an uncle, where he attended Lexington Schools.
Christopher Paul Supron

Christopher Paul Supron, 60, of Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin. He was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Olean, New York, to the late Stephanie (Melisz) and Nicholas Supron. Chris worked at the Mansfield YMCA for over 20 years as the Director of Operations.
Mansfield man opening recovery church for addicts

MANSFIELD – William Cole has been running from God for most of his adult life. Now, the Mansfield man says he’s done running. Cole, 58, is opening a church for addicts. Mansfield Recovery Church will host its first services on June 3. Cole is in recovery himself. Now...
Ashland's Charles River to expand with 200,000 square-foot facility, 500 new jobs

ASHLAND — Charles River Laboratories expects to add 500 new jobs in Ashland with the expansion of a 200,000 square-foot facility to be completed in the next couple years. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company currently employs 1,000 people as the area’s largest employer. Construction is set to begin in July, pending the approval of state and local tax incentives, the company said in a press release.
Ashland, Lex sweep OCC softball awards

LEXINGTON — The season isn’t over yet, but the postseason awards are beginning to pile up for Lexington’s Jillian Bammann. A senior pitcher and third baseman, Bammann was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Player of the Year when the all-conference teams were announced Tuesday evening. Lady Lex...
Max’s Mini Swap brings a 3-day holiday flea market

LIMA — Max McClure grew up on a farm where they have been doing swap meets for the past 40 years. That’s where he became an auctioneer and gained a following. McClure created Max’s Trader World and brought the Water Dog Races to Lima. Afterward, he purchased Rebel Run, an event that by 2019 annually brings more than 3,000 visitors for a two-day event and generates around $1.75 million in revenues to Lima and Allen County.
Gary Craft Sr.

Gary Craft Sr., 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 19, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky to Sherman and Geneva (Hall) Craft Sr. Gary was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 1216 for 14 years,...
Intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Ave. to close on May 31

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced the upcoming road closure. The intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road is scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31 and will remain closed for 75 days. The approaches to this intersection will be closed and no through traffic will...
Plymouth holds off Buckeye Central in district semifinal thriller

GALION — As he made his way across the infield, Plymouth coach Jake Strayer looked at the waiting members of the local media and shook his head. “We can’t do anything easy,” an exasperated Strayer said. GALLERY: Plymouth vs. Buckeye Central Baseball. Second-seeded Plymouth beat No. 3...
