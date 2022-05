If you are in the process of cleaning up your Apple device to make space on iCloud, it makes sense to also look at your apps. Each app, along with its data files and backups, all sit in your iCloud account, taking up space. This enables you to install an app on one device and have it automatically installed on all your other devices. But it doesn’t take long for crap to clog up the pipes. Here’s how to do a spring clean.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO