Number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County takes a jump

The state Department of Health reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running May 15 through May 19.

The 161 new cases represents an increase from the 137 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, but is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

The number of new cases represents an increase for the third time in the past four Sunday-through-Thursday periods.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From May 15 to May 19, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and six new hospitalizations in Skagit County.

Through May 19, the county has had 206 COVID-19 deaths and 1,158 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.