Pittsburgh, PA

New “Pop District” Will Bring Public Art, Performances and More to the North Shore

By Ollie Gratzinger
pittsburghmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig changes are in store for the North Shore. The Andy Warhol Museum announced Friday that it will spearhead a major new cultural and economic development project that will dramatically transform a six-block section of the North Shore into the so-called “Pop District.” It will feature cultural programming like public art,...

www.pittsburghmagazine.com

pittsburghmagazine.com

Making a Splash: When Are Public Pools Opening This Summer?

Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to rise to 85 degrees. Will your community pool be open? Some public pools have announced their opening dates, but many residents will have to wait until early June for that first dip. Allegheny County, which operates the Boyce Park Wave Pool in Monroeville,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Magazine Honored With Five Golden Quill Awards

Pittsburgh Magazine was recognized in multiple categories in Division 4 in the 2022 Golden Quill Awards, presented by The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. The top honor, the Ray Sprigle Memorial Award, went to Food Editor/Dining Critical Hal B. Klein for his investigative story:. “Chef Kevin Sousa Motors on With...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Open Streets Pittsburgh is Back in Full For the First Time Since COVID-19 Struck

Open Streets Pittsburgh is making its first full return since 2019 — and a few notable changes are in store. Open Streets Pittsburgh is an event run by BikePGH that shuts down city streets to set up a car-free community event, free of charge. The event runs on the last weekends of May, June and July, with the first event taking place on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The route changes each month; May’s route spans two miles from Downtown to the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Century-Old Estate in Shadyside

Dating back to 1905, this stately residence is set amid mature foliage offering privacy on 1.4 acres in Pittsburgh’s East End. Known as The Kelly House, it was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm McClure & Spahr and constructed by Henry Shenk & Company. The front door opens to reveal a marble vestibule with leaded glass windows which leads to a grand entry hall boasting marble flooring, ornate moldings and pillars carved from quarter-sawn oak. Original plasterwork adorns many ceilings and pocket doors provide privacy to rooms on the main level, many of which are home to exquisite built-ins and cozy fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a sitting room and an elegant marble bath while the third level has its own bedroom suite and laundry facilities. A sprawling finished lower level is home to a media room, gym and wine cellar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Mick Jagger

Mick arrived at Animal Friends when his previous owner could no longer take care of him. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can have all of the love for himself! Mick is FIV+ but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a normal life. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which weakens a cat’s immune system, but with a proper diet, regular vet visits and staying indoors, he can live a happy and healthy life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Sweet New Partnership Between Two Local Eateries

Chocolate croissants, a turkey club, a mixed green salad and more: These are all things that will be coming out of a new partnership between Commonplace Coffee and Driftwood Oven. Commonplace Coffee, founded in 2003, is one of the cafes in town that roasts its own coffee beans (Its headquarters...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Could Pittsburgh’s Gas Prices Reach $6 Per Gallon or More?

Gas prices in the city recently jumped to an average of $4.695 — the highest recorded average to date. On May 23, AAA published an article called “Nowhere to Go But Up?”, with details of the burgeoning fuel crisis. The national average for a gallon of gas, now $4.6, hasn’t fallen for almost a month. In fact, it’s mostly continued to rise, setting a new record every day since May 10.
PITTSBURGH, PA

