May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO