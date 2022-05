Glen W. Beneke, age 94, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO