A train crash just outside of Pittsburgh has created a spill of petroleum distillates along the Allegheny River.Seventeen cars in total were derailed in Harmar Township, near Pittsburgh’s North Side, with nine ending up in a creek just outside the river, officials said.Initial reports suggested that some of the cars were leaking sweet crude into the river, but a statement on Friday from Norfolk Southern, the train operator, said that leaking cars had contained “petroleum distillates”, which are derivatives of crude oil, and plastic pellets, WPXI reports.Norfolk Southern’s statement said there were “no immediate signs of release from the petroleum...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO