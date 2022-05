Five Town CSD Adult and Community Education continues in the summer. This year the department is offering three new one-day trips in a series called Art Trail Maine. Each Thursday trip affords approximately 3 hours to explore and create in a visually interesting location, followed by a relaxed lunch and an afternoon gallery visit. The trip leader, Deb Vendetti, has visited these locations annually for over 30 years and they are among her most artistically inspirational spots.

