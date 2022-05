SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.

