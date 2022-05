As social, communicative Gemini season wraps up, we move into sentimental, intuitive Cancer season. Ruled by the moon, which serves as the emotional compass of astrology, the cardinal water sign is all about getting in your feelings and connecting with your nearest and dearest. It's no wonder this is a time when we're particularly focused on enjoying downtime with loved ones, whether we're bonding during summery getaways or by taking in a glimmering fireworks display. While the sun is in Cancer, you could be more of a homebody — emotional, wistful, and nurturing. It's a time of year that has the potential to truly bring us closer to our nearest and dearest. Here's everything you need to know about Cancer season in 2022.

