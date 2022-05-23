Gov. Holcomb invited to speak at World Economic Forum in Davos 2022

Ivy Tech Madison has more than 50 dual credit instructors at high schools throughout Jefferson and Switzerland Counties. MADISON, Ind. – Ashley Wehner, agriculture teacher at Switzerland County High School, has been selected as the recipient of the Ivy Tech Madison campus’ inaugural President’s Award for Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction. On June 8th in Carmel, Wehner will be recognized by Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, as one of 19 statewide recipients. Wehner’s academic and teaching accomplishments will also be highlighted. The evening will conclude with the announcement of the 2022 Statewide Award recipient. “Our dual credit faculty work tirelessly to ensure high quality, post-secondary aligned, content and instructional delivery” said Dr. Rebecca Rahschulte, Vice President of K-14 Initiatives & Statewide Partnerships, “We are honored to be able to recognize dual credit instructors throughout the state through this prestigious award.” Wehner was nominated by an Ivy Tech faculty member for her energetic teaching style, creative classroom engagement, and the relationships she develops with her colleagues and her students. “I was very shocked and speechless when I learned I was receiving this award. I was so surprised that I had to read the e-mail several times!” she said. Andrea McDole, director of K-14 initiatives at the Ivy Tech Madison campus, said this award is similar to one presented to full-time and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech and is one of the most important awards at Ivy Tech Community College. “We are pleased to honor Ashley as the first recipient of this prestigious award,” she said, “Ashley represents the outstanding commitment and the dedication our dual credit faculty have to bringing college to students, opening the door for opportunities that students might never have imagined.” A graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor of science in agriculture education, Wehner has been teaching dual credit courses at SCHS for the past seven years. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in career and technical education from Purdue University. “I decided as a freshman in high school while taking agriculture classes that I wanted to become a teacher,” she said, “As a high school student, the classroom was my home away from home, and FFA changed me. I was a quiet kid and it really got me out of my shell. I even ran to become an FFA state officer.” In addition to teaching, Wehner is a Switzerland County FFA advisor and works with students through the National FFA organization. She volunteers with the Switzerland County 4-H program, is president of the Switzerland County Extension board and is a member of Wirt Baptist Church. She is also the coowner of Family Time Catering, and raises her own herd of Shorthorn cattle. Wehner teaches 5 dual credit classes in agriculture at SCHS, resulting in as many as 15 college credits for high school students. Students participating in these classes can also earn degrees while in high school, including the agribusiness management certificate and the horticulture/landscape management certificate. They can complete an associate degree in agriculture at nearby Ivy Tech campuses, or transfer their credit to other institutions. Students can begin earning dual credit from Ivy Tech as early as their freshman year of high school. “Dual credit gives students a great opportunity to work on their college education in high school, and it saves them time and money,” Wehner said, “A lot of our students will have to work full time after high school, and this gives them a foundation to build on. I encourage my students to take as many dual credit classes as they can, whether that is my agriculture classes or English and math. They really give students a boost.” SCHS has 7 teachers that offer 27 dual credit classes. This year, 24 SCHS seniors have earned Ivy Tech degrees through a combination of dual credit classes at SCHS and dual enrollment courses at Ivy Tech Madison. Ivy Tech Madison has more than 50 dual credit instructors at high schools throughout Jefferson and Switzerland Counties, as well as the Southeastern Career Center and Indiana Digital Learning School. During the 2021-2022 school year, Ivy Tech Madison awarded nearly 8,000 college credit hours to 1,010 dual credit high school students, saving families more than $1 million dollars in tuition costs. Wehner realizes the impact her classes can have for students. “While agriculture is my passion and is what I teach on a day-to-day basis, I hope my students gain more from my class than just how to grow crops, raise livestock and conserve natural resources. I strive to help them develop their leadership skills, grow as individuals, and practice lifelong career skills necessary to create the future they want and deserve.” About Ivy Tech Community College Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.

