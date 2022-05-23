ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cliffside La Jolla estate could break area’s sales record

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081xTc_0fnNa3uA00

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A custom estate perched on a La Jolla cliff with scenic views of the Pacific Ocean recently was listed for sale at $32.5 million, a figure that could easily break local real estate records if it sells.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, known as the Ora House, went on the market in late April. At some 8,800 square feet, the house at 5228 Chelsea St. features a four-car garage with a lift that allows storage on two levels, a bridge entryway, a pool and spa, a game room and two decks, including a partially covered sky deck, according to Blue Heron, the development company behind the home.

Where are San Diego renters looking to move?

It was designed by Blue Heron’s BH Elite custom home division. It’s listed by Brett Dickinson of Compass and Deborah Greenspan of Pacific Sotheby’s, who in a joint statement said its “iconic architecture, brilliant siting and deft application of biophilic design” differentiates the Ora House from others in La Jolla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9Km4_0fnNa3uA00
(Photo Credit: Blue Heron)

“All three facets work in harmony to provide a truly unique visual and sensorial experience that can never be replicated on the water,” they said in a statement. “Each interior and exterior space at the Ora House features distinct combinations of the four elements of matter – water, earth, light and fire.”

If it were to sell at the asking price, the Ora House would be the most expensive home ever sold in La Jolla. The current record belongs to a four-bedroom, six-bathroom property at 8466 El Paseo Grande, which sold for $24.7 million in 2020, data from the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors shows.

San Diego single-family median price up to $1 million, report shows

Of the 10 most expensive properties ever sold in San Diego County, three are in La Jolla.

The others include a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 8303 La Jolla Shores for $24 million in 2018 and an eight-bedroom estate with 12 bathrooms at 9776 La Jolla Farms for $23.5 million in 2005.

At The Ora house, Dickinson and Greenspan touted the location as “one of San Diego’s hidden gems.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su9t0_0fnNa3uA00
(Photo Credit: Blue Heron)

“The Bird Rock Waterfront is La Jolla’s new street of dreams with easy walkability to the town of La Jolla and exceptional beaches for surf and sand,” they were quoted as saying.

Revamped boutique hotel opens with scenic views of La Jolla shoreline

The development firm provided several photos of the property, which are available to peruse above.

More photos showing other views of the house as well as a 3D tour showcasing its spaces and amenities are available online by clicking or tapping here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego’s Infamous California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: May 26-29: Strawberry Festival, San Diego Symphony and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Daniels Family Takes Us On a Tour of Their Lake San Marcos Home

Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego County, CA
Real Estate
KPBS

Report: San Diego home prices may be scaring off investors

Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report. "The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
palmspringslife.com

Highway to the Pie Zone

“Top Gun” house in Oceanside has a new life, serving up patriotic mini-pies. Excitement has been palpable near Oceanside Pier this month. Bystanders “oohed and aahed” at four colorful planes flying in formation, guests clinked glasses at a rooftop party, locals and tourists lined the sidewalk, people posed on a racy red motorcycle and a tiny van rushed trays of little hand pies to a new eatery that brings back memories of Tom Cruise and his 1986 Top Gun movie.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Authentic Taste of Guam – in San Diego

The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Jolla Shores#Realtors#Beaches#Housing List#The Ora House#Blue Heron#Bh Elite#Compass#Pacific Sotheby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
thelog.com

Blips on the Radar: Coastal Commission Denies Poseidon Permit

What Happened: In 1998, Poseidon proposed a plan to build two desalination plants, one in Huntington Beach and one in Carlsbad. The plants would be located at existing power plants that were already using seawater to cool their generators. In 2007, the Coastal Commission approved plans for the plant in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Owners Of San Diego's Historic The Waterfront Bar Purchasing Sycamore Den In Normal Heights

The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy