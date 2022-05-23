Cliffside La Jolla estate could break area’s sales record

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A custom estate perched on a La Jolla cliff with scenic views of the Pacific Ocean recently was listed for sale at $32.5 million, a figure that could easily break local real estate records if it sells.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, known as the Ora House, went on the market in late April. At some 8,800 square feet, the house at 5228 Chelsea St. features a four-car garage with a lift that allows storage on two levels, a bridge entryway, a pool and spa, a game room and two decks, including a partially covered sky deck, according to Blue Heron, the development company behind the home.

It was designed by Blue Heron’s BH Elite custom home division. It’s listed by Brett Dickinson of Compass and Deborah Greenspan of Pacific Sotheby’s, who in a joint statement said its “iconic architecture, brilliant siting and deft application of biophilic design” differentiates the Ora House from others in La Jolla.

(Photo Credit: Blue Heron)

“All three facets work in harmony to provide a truly unique visual and sensorial experience that can never be replicated on the water,” they said in a statement. “Each interior and exterior space at the Ora House features distinct combinations of the four elements of matter – water, earth, light and fire.”

If it were to sell at the asking price, the Ora House would be the most expensive home ever sold in La Jolla. The current record belongs to a four-bedroom, six-bathroom property at 8466 El Paseo Grande, which sold for $24.7 million in 2020, data from the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors shows.

Of the 10 most expensive properties ever sold in San Diego County, three are in La Jolla.

The others include a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 8303 La Jolla Shores for $24 million in 2018 and an eight-bedroom estate with 12 bathrooms at 9776 La Jolla Farms for $23.5 million in 2005.

At The Ora house, Dickinson and Greenspan touted the location as “one of San Diego’s hidden gems.”

(Photo Credit: Blue Heron)

“The Bird Rock Waterfront is La Jolla’s new street of dreams with easy walkability to the town of La Jolla and exceptional beaches for surf and sand,” they were quoted as saying.

The development firm provided several photos of the property, which are available to peruse above.

More photos showing other views of the house as well as a 3D tour showcasing its spaces and amenities are available online by clicking or tapping here .

