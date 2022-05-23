ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo on if Meredith Will Marry Again (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxatS_0fnNZ6RS00

Ellen Pompeo has been starring on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 18 seasons!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Ellen about her future on “Grey’s Anatomy” and if the show would exist without her character Meredith.

Ellen played coy about her future, saying, “We’ll see… this show really belongs to the fans.”

This season, people are invested in Meredith’s new relationship with Dr. Nick Marsh, played by Scott Speedman.

When asked if they could get married, Ellen responded, “I think that the idea of moving on or not moving on after your spouse has died… it's a great story to explore and it’s helpful to people.”

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Pompeo added, “We've lost so many people during COVID, a lot of people unfortunately know what it's like to lose a spouse and that's a story worth telling.”

Pompeo also raved about Speedman, calling him “an amazing partner.” She went on, “I'm super lucky to have him and we're having fun and we'll see where the stories lead us. Our goal is always to try and help people with our stories.”

Ellen recently joined the cast to celebrate the show’s 400th episode. Along with it being a “really rewarding” milestone, Ellen noted, “It's been a ton of hard work, but we have such a loyal fan base that, you know, to stay relevant in this town and to keep working and to be able to have as much as much say as I have as a woman in Hollywood. I think that any time a woman has control and power and say we need to stay in that space, it’s a sweet spot.”

As for the possibility of her friend and “Grey’s Anatomy” super fan Taylor Swift making a cameo on the show, Ellen quipped, “I think she’s pretty busy, but that would be fun. I would love it.”

The Season 18 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” airs May 26 on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Sarah Drew Reacts to Japril Spin-Off Rumors and Possible Second Wedding (Exclusive)

Sarah Drew is dropping major “Grey’s Anatomy” bombshells!. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Drew discussed Jackson and April’s return to the show. Along with saying that there will be a “massive cliffhanger” at the end of the season, Sarah added, “I read the episode and I was like, ‘So wait, so how is everybody coming back? How does everybody recover from this?’ That was my big question.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Nick Marsh
Person
Scott Speedman
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy#Covid
extratv

Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Baby #2

On Friday, Sheen took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his third child, his second with actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 26. Along with posting a photo of their bundle of joy holding his pinky finger, he tweeted, “And just like that… there was another monkey jumping on the bed.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Andy Cohen Gushes About Baby Daughter Lucy

Cohen just welcomed baby girl Lucy and is launching a new iteration of “The Real Housewives of New York.”. “Extra” spoke with Cohen, who gave an update on his daughter. He said, “She is so good… Looks just like her brother and she’s, so far, adorable.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Wells Adams on When He Hopes to Marry Sarah Hyland

“Bachelor Nation” favorite Wells Adams will once again return as the show’s resident bartender and contestant confidante when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with host Jesse Palmer. “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Adams about his wedding plans with fiancée Sarah Hyland, who was there to support....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

Christina Perri Expecting Baby Girl After Pregnancy Losses

Singer Christina Perri, 35, has a bun in the oven!. On Monday, Perri broke the news that she is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile. The news comes more than a year after Perri revealed her pregnancy loss. Referencing the baby she lost in 2020, who she named...
MUSIC
extratv

Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina on How Their Relationship Has Evolved

British superstar Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have taken on the podcast world with “Coupledom”!. “Extra’s” Carlos Greer interviewed the duo to get the scoop on the show, which is about the power of partnerships and all relationships. Idris explained, “Our partnership with the earth...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Britney Spears’ Miscarriage

Britney Spears announced over the weekend that she had suffered a miscarriage, and now boyfriend Sam Asghari is speaking out about the pregnancy loss. Sam took to Instagram Stories to write, “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future.”. He continued,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Split (Report)

After nearly a year of dating, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have reportedly called it quits. The Sun U.K. reports that they split due to their busy schedules. While Us Weekly confirms the split, sources told Page Six that they are still “hooking up.”. Six months ago, Jason and...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy