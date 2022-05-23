ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Katy Perry Clarifies Comments About Moving to Kentucky, and Talks Country Music

 4 days ago
It was a big night on “American Idol” as Noah Thompson was crowned the Season 20 winner, and “Extra” was with judge Katy Perry after the show.

Katy set the record straight on rumors she had moved to Kentucky, explaining, “You can't believe everything you hear or read. You’ve got to hear it from the source, and the source is telling you no. But I did spend a lot of time there because Orlando [Bloom] just wrapped filming a movie there for two months, so I was there for a month and change and I loved it. It was so beautiful to see the heart of America… Also just to be ‘Mom’ every day, all day — I love that.”

She also loves country music, and Katy performed twice during the finale including “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett. So is there a country album in her future?

Katy confessed, “I might get back a little bit more to my roots with that singer-songwriter side. I spent so much time in Nashville just laying my musical foundation, so I'd love to continue on that path.”

She went on, “I love this song. Thomas Rhett sent it to me… I have been sent a bajillion country songs — some of them have even been massive country songs — and I was like, ‘Should I have did it? No.’ This is the one I was meant to start with to cross over into this world… The story of this song is really beautiful… It talks about a relationship and where you started and if you ever have doubts about it, look at how far you have come. I feel that so much, even in my own relationship — it has been a beautiful journey.”

It has also been a journey of a season on “American Idol.” Perry shared, “In my mind, they've all won— Top 5, Top 10 have won. It’s really what you do after.”

The star added, “I've been on an emotional roller coaster. I need a nap or a margarita. I'll take one or the other or both… I am tired… It’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful to be a part of ‘American Idol’ and this journey. It feels bigger every season.”

