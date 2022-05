The schedules for the 2022 college football season have started to be announced with a number of announcements coming down Thursday. So far, the B1G has announced the early-season matchups, kick-off times and broadcast assignments, as well as the homecoming dates for all 14 teams. Some of the marquee games early on include Northwestern vs. Nebraska in Ireland, Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1, and Oklahoma vs. Nebraska and Penn State vs. Auburn in Week 3.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO