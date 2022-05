CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting in 2024. On Wednesday, the SC Ports announced it will not be renewing the homeport cruising contract, and will instead focus on redevelopment of Union Pier. The ports do still plan to host ships as a port of call in the future.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO