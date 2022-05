MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Mounted Unit and Community Services Unit are excited to host “Boots & Badges Kids Camp” this summer. Kids, ages 6-12, can spend four fun-packed days with Mobile’s Mounted Unit police officers at the barn. The camp is perfect for kids who want to learn more about the role of police officers on horseback and have a love for animals. The camp dates are June 27 – 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

