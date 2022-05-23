Seneca Falls Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

The Seneca Falls Police Department is providing officers with less-lethal beanbag shotguns. To give officers more less-lethal options – meaning options other than using a firearm on a person – the Seneca Falls Police Department recently placed two less-lethal shotguns into service. Chief Stu Peenstra states: “The Seneca Falls Police Department recognizes and respects the value of human life and the dignity of every individual.” “It further acknowledges that the primary duty of our officers is to preserve human life.” “Less lethal munitions bridge a dangerous gap that has long existed within the police use of force.” “It is imperative that we continue to provide our officers with as much knowledge and tools to end a potentially volatile situation with as little force as possible.” “We continue to train to best handle interactions with non-compliant subjects to successfully end situations without having to risk serious injury to officers or subjects.”

1 DAY AGO