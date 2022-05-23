ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

By News Staff
 4 days ago

A 42-year-old Seneca Falls woman was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop on Bridge Street in Seneca Falls. Police say they originally stopped...

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

