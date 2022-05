MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade. Police said the pedestrian was crossing eastbound on NE 114 Street, Monday morning at around 5 a.m., as the subject vehicle was traveling northbound on Biscayne Boulevard, fatally striking the victim. Sought by police (CBS4) Authorities said the driver fled the area without stopping to render aid or call 9-1-1. The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short time later at a nearby public storage lot. Video surveillance captured images of driver and passenger. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO