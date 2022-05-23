ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NFTs Are Shaping the Way Music Sounds

By now, you would be forgiven for being skeptical of, if not outright exhausted by, the entire concept of NFTs, the cryptocurrency-adjacent digital vouchers that took over the art world last year and quickly infiltrated the music industry. In March 2021, the album heralded as the first to be released as...

Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Variety

New Documentary on Rise of Music Merchandise in the Works From XTR (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Documentary studio XTR and Crooked Highways are teaming up on “Merch!” The upcoming documentary will look at the origin and impact of music merchandise through the stories of pivotal musicians, designers, fans, and entrepreneurs who helped commodify artists. The non-fiction feature will trace the history of these products, starting with the first Elvis Presley concert t-shirt. That continued with the psychedelic tie-dyed look popularized by the Grateful Dead and the skull-heavy iconography of Metallica and Megadeth. It extends to the present day, when artists like Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish...
Pitchfork

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Has Biggest No. 1 Debut of 2022

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has had the biggest No. 1 Billboard debut of 2022 so far, as Billboard notes. Mr. Morale stepped over Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti peak—274,000 album-equivalent units—with 295,500 album-equivalent units; Bad Bunny had previously beaten Future’s I Never Liked You high of 222,000. This marks Lamar’s fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Pitchfork

Listen to JUNECINEMA’s “Don’t Forget”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
Pitchfork

Beach House Perform “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e’s “crocodile tears”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
Pitchfork

“Cherry”

In the decade since Caribou’s Dan Snaith launched his Daphni alias with a flurry of DJ edits, it has evolved from a clearinghouse for club tools into an amorphous side project where the only constant is a focus on moving bodies. “Cherry” is the first new Daphni production in three years, and it’s by far the heaviest thing Snaith has released in that guise. Where classic disco and house have formed the foundation of many Daphni tracks—his last outing, 2019’s “Sizzlin’,” sped up a giddy horn riff from an obscure 1981 Bermudian funk record—“Cherry” tips its hat to the perennially futuristic sounds of Detroit techno.
Pitchfork

These Women Rappers Are Busting Up New York Drill’s Boys’ Club

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Meet five women breathing new life into New York drill. In the early days of Chicago drill, women like Katie Got Bandz, Sasha Go Hard,...
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Pitchfork

Finally, New

In the late 1980s, the world experienced a second Summer of Love, when the spirit of freedom—and hedonism—once shared by psychedelic San Francisco hippies in 1967 was revitalized in the United Kingdom, fostered in illegal underground raves fueled by MDMA and acid house imported from the shores of Ibiza. Rave culture spread around the world like wildfire, and few places embraced it like Florida, where scenes coalesced in places like Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville, making the state a rave capital for much of the ’90s. They Hate Change, a rap duo from Tampa steeped in the myriad electronic subgenres that permeated their home state, represent the latest stage in the evolution of sounds that traveled from Chicago to Ibiza, from London to Miami. On their latest LP, Finally, New, they spit aggressive, East Coast-flavored braggadocio raps over UK breaks and drum’n’bass beats filtered through local styles like Tampa jook and Miami bass. Even amid a deluge of rap music made with sounds from the club, little else sounds like this.
Pitchfork

Sky Ferreira Shares First New Song in Three Years: Listen

Finally: Sky Ferreira is back with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferreira wrote “Don’t Forget” with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was mastered by Heba Kadry. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.
Pitchfork

Four Tet Shares New KH Song “Looking at Your Pager”: Listen

Four Tet has dusted off his KH moniker with the long-awaited official release of “Looking at Your Pager.” The song features a flip of the vocals from the 2000 single “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” from the group 3LW. Last year, fans captured live video of the producer dropping the song into a set. “The sample has been cleared,” he shared on Instagram. Listen to the song below.
Pitchfork

Rina Sawayama Performs “This Hell” on Fallon: Watch

Rina Sawayama stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night (May 19), performing her new single “This Hell.” She released the song earlier this week as the lead track to her next album Hold the Girl. Watch her play “This Hell” below. Hold the...
Pitchfork

Animal Collective Cancel Shows After Avey Tare and Deakin Test Positive for COVID-19

Animal Collective announced tonight (May 24) that their remaining dates with Spirit of the Beehive in May and June have been canceled after Avey Tare and Deakin tested positive for COVID-19. The band had just scrapped three recent West Coast shows after noting that an unnamed member of the touring party had COVID. Tonight, the band shared a longer statement explaining the situation:
Pitchfork

Face the Wall

What happens when homespun synth-pop outgrows the bedroom? In Jordana Nye’s case, the cozy, lo-fi harmonies of her early Bandcamp tapes seemed to bloom in a hundred directions at once. Her 2020 breakthrough Something to Say to You played like a sampler, mapping possible futures in stylish electro-pop, earnest piano ballads, or fuzzy experimentation. Just 19 upon the album’s release, the Maryland native flashed unassuming brilliance as a producer and songwriter, mastering a breadth of styles without committing herself to any of them.
Pitchfork

Adele, Jazmine Sullivan, Michelle Zauner Make 2022 Time 100 List

Adele, Jazmine Sullivan, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner have all been named to Time’s annual list of its 100 most influential people. Jon Batiste, Mary J. Blige, and Miranda Lambert also made the list alongside Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, and more. See the rest here.
