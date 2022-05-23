ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Coast native killed by teen hours after boy’s high school graduation, MS sheriff says

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old man who police say was killed by a teenager in a domestic dispute just hours after the boy’s graduation is a Hancock County native.

Dustin Hoffpauir was shot to death at a home in Caledonia on Saturday morning, Sheriff Eddie Smith told WCBI-TV in Columbus , Mississippi.

The suspect, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins, is accused of shooting Hoffpauir in a domestic dispute hours after the teen graduated from Caledonia High School, the sheriff told WCBI.

Hoffpauir was tagged in photos from the graduation on Facebook, where he is seen in photos with the suspect, who was wearing his cap and gown.

Hoffpauir attended Hancock High and St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. Tributes are pouring in on social media from friends and former classmates who called him “Dusty.”

“I love you lil brother,” his brother, Ryan Ladner, posted.

Hoffpauir is remembered as a baseball athlete and artist.

“...literally was sitting yesterday talking about how hard of hitter and ball player you were man!” JC Brignone posted to Facebook.

WCBI reports Hoffpauir’s body was sent to the state lab for autopsy. Coggins was held in the Lowndes County jail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, MS
Caledonia, MS
Crime & Safety
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, MS
City
Caledonia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wcbi Tv#Caledonia High School#Hancock High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
820
Followers
181
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy