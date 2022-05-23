ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

2-year-old Louisiana boy drowns in pool at Margaritaville in Biloxi

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi turned tragic Sunday afternoon when a 2-year-old child drowned in the swimming pool.

The child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

His office doesn’t release names in a pediatric death, Switzer said.

The child and his family are from Louisiana and were staying at the resort, said Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police.

A lifeguard was on duty at the pool, he said.

Temperatures were in the 90s Sunday. The pool has waterslides and a lazy river, and typically is busy during the weekends.

The management of Margaritaville said in a statement to the Sun Herald: “The entire Margaritaville family is deeply saddened by this tragic accident. We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time.”



