ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Sushi, Pacific lobster … cheeseburgers: Japanese food fit for a president

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esxfY_0fnNWQNC00

North Korea, China, trade and security. When US presidents visit Japan, the summit agenda practically writes itself. Deciding what to give them to eat, though, is a different matter altogether.

When the White House is occupied by someone with as unadventurous a palate as Donald Trump, the scope for showcasing the delicate flavours and aesthetic beauty of its cooking, or washoku , is limited.

That was the case during Trump’s first visit to Japan in 2017, when he and the then prime minister, Shinzo Abe, sat down to cheeseburgers and fries at a golf club – a choice that spurred a run on burgers at the Tokyo restaurant that made them.

Treating presidents and their delegations to some of Tokyo’s finest food – in a city with more Michelin stars than Paris – hasn’t always gone to plan.

In 1991, George HW Bush interrupted a Japanese banquet to vomit into the lap of his host , the then Japanese prime minister Kiichi Miyazawa. The incident, in which Bush fainted, was blamed on a bout of flu, not the food.

There was greater success in 2014, when Barack Obama and Abe discussed trade at the world’s best sushi restaurant, Sukiyabashi Jiro .

Despite reports that Obama had failed to complete the 20-piece course, the owner’s son, Yoshikazu Ono, said the president had polished off every morsel.

“He seemed to like chu-toro [medium fatty tuna] very much because he winked when he ate it,” Ono said. “He said three times, ‘This is the best sushi I’ve ever had in my life.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PP89M_0fnNWQNC00
Shinzo Abe pours sake for Barack Obama as they have dinner at the Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant in Tokyo, in 2014. Photograph: Cabinet Public Relations Office/Reuters

In 2002, Japan’s maverick prime minister, Junichiro Koizumi, eschewed a formal state dinner and instead introduced the teetotal George W Bush and first lady Laura Bush to the delights of an izakaya Japanese-style pub.

Days before Biden’s arrival in Tokyo on Sunday, the Asahi Shimbun reported that Japanese officials were fretting over how to combine Japanese cuisine with the president’s penchant for the “ food of the common folk ”.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Biden is known to have a taste for ice-cream, and reportedly devoured two – chocolate chip, then vanilla and chocolate – in quick succession while chatting to US troops and their families at Osan airbase in South Korea at the weekend.

Dinner at a restaurant serving okonomiyaki , a savoury pancake from Hiroshima, where the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida , has his constituency, was ruled out over “security concerns”, the Asahi said.

Kishida and Biden, who is travelling without the first lady, Jill Biden, were due to dine at Happo-en , a traditional Japanese restaurant that serves multiple-course kaiseki banquets.

The seafood-heavy menu for the two leaders includes simmered Pacific lobster – accompanied by dried sea-cucumber ovary – crab, squid and scallop and, in a nod to the guest of honour, a “special gelato” for dessert.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Junichiro Koizumi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Donald Trump
AFAR

The Beginner’s Guide to Korean Barbecue

Korean barbecue is a communal affair so gather a few of your best friends and get ready for family-size portions. From the cuts of meat to what’s in the sauces, here’s a crash course on the ABCs of KBBQ. Korean food has exploded in popularity during the past...
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Michelin Three-Star Restaurants in the World

For actors and directors, it’s an Academy Award. For football players, it’s a Super Bowl victory. For scientists, politicians, and creative types, it’s a Nobel Prize. And for chefs, the highest honor – the crowning achievement of their careers – is a three-star rating from France’s highly influential Guide Michelin. Now known primarily for its […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Food#Japanese Cooking#Tokyo Tokyo#Food Drink#The White House#Michelin
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

289K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy