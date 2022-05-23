New Orange Line trains return to service

"To this point in the inspection process, the issue has not been found in any other braking units.”

One of the MBTA's new Orange Line trains on display in 2019. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

After a brake issue led to them being pulled from service, the new Orange Line trains are now back on track.

The trains were put back into service Monday morning after undergoing almost four days of inspection and investigations, according to the MBTA in a press release.

Late last week, one of the new trains had one of its 48 brakes disabled. The T removed all of the trains from service to figure out what was going on.

“Preliminary findings indicate that one bolt in one of the car’s eight braking units had not been properly installed at the manufacturing plant,” the T said.

“With safety as the number one priority, MBTA vehicle maintenance personnel started a fleet-wide process to verify that each bolt (24 per car, 144 per train) was properly installed,” the MBTA wrote. “As each bolt on a six-car train passes inspection, the train is being returned to passenger service. To this point in the inspection process, the issue has not been found in any other braking units.”