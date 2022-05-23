ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starbucks is exiting Russia, following McDonald's lead

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZ2f0_0fnNVOol00

Getty

  • Starbucks is closing Russian locations after suspending business in March.
  • The chain's 130 Russian stores make up less than 1% of global revenue.
  • Starbucks is following McDonald's lead in exiting the country.

Starbucks is pulling out of Russia and closing its 130 stores in the country, the chain announced on Monday. It opened its first Russian location in 2007.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market," the company told Insider in a statement. "We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks."

The licensed stores were run by a franchise operator group based out of Kuwait, the Alshaya Group, and not under the direct control of Starbucks. Former CEO Kevin Johnson previously suspended all business in Russia on March 8 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before closing the stores, he pledged to donate any royalties from Russian business to relief efforts in Ukraine.

Russian stores are a relatively minor part of Starbucks' global business, making up less than 1% of annual revenue globally.

Starbucks is once again following the lead of McDonald's , which announced plans to leave Russia on May 16. McDonald's was the first major restaurant chain to suspend Russian business in March and was soon followed by Starbucks, Yum Brands, Papa John's, and Burger King.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#The Alshaya Group#Mcdonald#Yum Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia makes Eurobond coupon payments in FX - settlement depository

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday successfully paid coupons in foreign currency on two Eurobonds, an NSD representative told Reuters, a move that could mean Russia may have again averted a default. Russia is on the cusp of a unique kind of debt crisis which...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

504K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy