PSG make Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim No1 target to replace Mauricio Pochettino as they prepare to swing axe

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have reportedly made Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim their top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino, 50, is expected to be sacked this summer after the club's Champions League disappointment.

Amorim has done a superb job with the Portuguese side Credit: Getty

Pochettino's time at PSG looks to be coming to an end Credit: Getty

Despite strolling to the Ligue 1 title, PSG were eliminated from Europe by Real Madrid in the last 16 after a second leg collapse saw Karim Benzema score a 17-minute hat-trick.

The failings in Europe look set to cost Poch his job and several managers are already being linked as his replacement.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and France national team coach Didier Deschamps have all been tipped for the role.

But La Parisien now believe Amorim could be the frontrunner to take over at the Parc des Princes.

The Portuguese manager led the Primeira Liga side to their first domestic title in 19 years back in 2021.

And PSG face an uphill task if they are to steal him away from Sporting.

The report states that he has a £25million release clause and currently earns around £5m per year.

Sporting finished the 2021/22 campaign in second place, six points behind champions Porto.

Amorim was also adamant after the final game that he was not going to depart in the summer.

He said: "I have made my decision. I don't want to leave like this, I'm not leaving now.

"I know I run the risk of being fired, I could have done otherwise, but they'll have to take another year with me."

PSG's stated goal is to win the Champions League.

The closest they have come was in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel when Bayern Munich beat them 1-0 in the final.