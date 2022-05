“Use eight, rotate seven, play six, trust five.” Hall of Fame coach and executive Pat Riley gave that quote about doling out playing time in the postseason. Based on that statement, some Syracuse fans think a different Hall of Fame coach acts like it is the playoffs far too often. Jim Boeheim’s perceived lack of willingness to turn to inexperienced players on the roster is one of the less frequently cited, but still persistent, complaints about him. It usually comes out in two sets of circumstances, either after a loss or during or after an early season game against a lesser opponent during which the starters garnered too many minutes, in the opinion of the complainants.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO