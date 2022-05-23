ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Fincher On His First Experience Directing Animation For ‘Love Death + Robots’ & Teases Directors For Season 4

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Director David Fincher got his feature film start with “Alien 3” but has avoided the sci-fi genre until recently, making his triumphant return with his animated short “Bad Travelling” for his animated anthology project “Love Death + Robots,” his first entry into directing animation. The short, streaming on Netflix, mixes multiple...

New Live-Action ‘Speed Racer’ Series In The Works At Apple With J.J. Abrams As Executive Producer

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has a lot of plates on the stove right now, from “Star Trek 4” to a live-action “Hotwheels” movie to numerous TV shows in development for HBO Max and AppleTV+. And they’re seemingly already really testing the patience of Warner Bros. Discovery that isn’t too happy they got a sweet $250 million exclusive deal to make HBO Max content and haven’t really produced jack so far. Well, let’s hope there’s another burner open because another Bad Robot project got announced today: a live-action “Speed Racer” TV series for Apple.
‘Tasavor (Imagine)’ Review: Ali Behrad’s Feature Debut Is An Earnest Homage To Love [Cannes]

A balloon shaped like a heart flies from the open window of a taxi. It is late at night and the woman (Leila Hatami) who this gift was bestowed upon simply couldn’t care less about the useless trinket, far more interested in comparing the quality of the accompanying chocolate boxes dispensed by a handful of men who wish to have her as a Valentine. Ditching sentimentality altogether, she rationally assesses her predicament — as a young, attractive single woman, she is guaranteed to find a match who can provide her with the comfortable life she deserves. Matchmaking here is, as Florence Pugh as Amy March worded wisely in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 “Little Women,” merely a business transaction.
‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Take On A Tragic True Story Is Imaginative, But Frustrating [Cannes]

In the late 19th century, two French psychiatrists coined the term “folie à deux,” literally translated as madness for two, to describe what is now widely referred to as shared psychotic disorder, or when two — or more — people transmit delusional beliefs and occasional hallucinations to one another. The condition is most common in people closely related, who live in intimate proximity, and has been lengthily dissected by academics. There is no defined cause for the condition, but factors such as stress and social isolation are believed to be the most common triggers.
‘Forever Young’ Review: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Tempestuous Romance Is Passionate, But Remote [Cannes]

Based on her own time spent in the acting school Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Forever Young” aims to recreate a very specific time and place both in her life and in France, more than it cares to inform her audience about what, exactly, was so special about this school. Funded in the 1980s by Patrice Chéreau, a successful and daring director of theatre, opera and film, Les Amandiers did not last very long but for a few years it was considered to be one of the most exciting places in France and even Europe for young actors to develop their crafts, and for directors to find new talent.
Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
Guillermo Del Toro At Cannes On “Pernicious” Streaming & Cinema’s Future: “Break The Machine From The Inside”

Guillermo del Toro doesn’t have a new film at the Cannes Film Festival, but the director was on the French Riviera this week as part of a symposium on the current state of cinema. And he had some choice words about movies in the age of streaming. His diagnosis? Cinema is at a watershed moment in its history, one on par with the advent of sound in the 1920s, and filmmakers and audiences must regain power from the corporation-curated overflow of modern movie watching.
‘Beast’ Trailer: Idris Elba’s Killer Lion Thriller Flick From Universal Pictures

Ever had a holiday and by some random turn of events, it’s just gone incredibly wrong? Maybe you forgot to pack your swimsuit or that extra pair of underwear. Whatever it is, it can’t be as bad as being chased by bloodthirsty lions. “Beast” is a survival thriller from Universal Pictures, directed by Baltasar Kormakur. The Icelandic director is known for his movies such as “Everest” and “Adrift.”
Warner Bros. Exec Testifies That Amber Heard Was Almost Replaced On ‘Aquaman 2’

While the media circus feeding frenzy around the Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard continues—it’s rather gross and misogynistic, with a lot of people telling on themselves—the unfortunate clickbait fodder around it is that some actual news is made within the walls of something that should probably be private. Heard is also seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp. Part of that case is the allegations that the domestic abuse drama trial, and all the negative press around it, directly impacted her involvement with “Aquaman 2.”
Alicia Vikander & Olivier Assayas & Their Very Personal Connections To ‘Irma Vep’ [Cannes]

CANNES – To be frank, it’s hard to explain Olivier Assayas‘ impressive new limited series “Irma Vep” with a simple logline. It’s primarily about a modern-day movie star, Mira (Alicia Vikander), who is starring in a new limited series inspired by the classic French silent film “Les Vampires” which also inspired a 1997 film, “Irma Vep.” In the HBO series, the director (Vincent Macaigne), is remaking his own movie of “Irma Vep” into a limited series, just like Assayas is in real life. And, the Lacoste’s character also married the star of his ’90s film, only to divorce her a few years later. Just as – you guessed it – Assayas did with Maggie Cheung, the star of his original film. So, while being a hilarious (and perhaps somewhat too real) satire on the current state of the global entertainment industry, this new “Irma Vep” is also an exploration of Assayas’ coming to grips with a failed marriage that ended almost 20 years ago. It’s light, it’s funny, it’s shocking, but it’s also, thanks to Lacoste’s fantastic performance, dramatically captivating.
Joe Alwyn On ‘The Stars At Noon’: “I Was Never Going To Say No To Working With Claire Denis”

A new film by Claire Denis is always a cause for excitement. And fans of the French director are in for a treat in 2022, with two new films from Denis premiering this year. “Both Sides Of The Blade” already had its world premiere at Berlinale, where Denis won a Silver Bear for best director, but “The Stars At Noon” has people on notice. The film is Denis’ first in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival since her 1988 debut, “Chocolat.”
‘Andor’ Trailer: Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna & More Tell The Origin Of A ‘Star Wars’ Rebel Spy

Lucasfilm might be allegedly done with the Skywalker Saga for now, but the elements around it, like the dark period when the Empire ruled the galaxy, are far from done being fully explored. This dark time was covered in the prequel movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and now that story and one character, in particular, are getting their own prequel in “Andor,” a “Star Wars” limited-series centering on Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor rebel, years before the events of ‘Rogue One.’
‘The Innocent’ Review: Louis Garrel’s Crime, Comedy, Romance Caper Is Breezy, Elegant Fun [Cannes]

Directed by Louis Garrel, son of revered arthouse director Philippe, “The Innocent” is a quintessentially French comedy whose principle aim is to be a fun time. Though this may seem a relatively modest ambition, we all know it isn’t easy to do well, and Garrel certainly does not make things any simpler for himself as the film repeatedly leaves the realm of the bon mot to veer on the farcical.

