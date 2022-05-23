Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 5/23/22

The unofficial start of summer is here so here are a few things to remember before you take the boat out this Memorial Day weekend. Here in Florida, we are surrounded by water so it’s not a surprise that the Sunshine State is the boating capital of the country, if not the world. With over one million registered vessels, boat safety needs to be taken seriously. Last year there were 102 boating accidents in May alone. Over 20% of boating accidents statewide are the result of people falling overboard.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO