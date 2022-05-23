ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 5/23/22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bolts won Game 3 and we got another Launa’s Lightning Talk, where she recaps the...

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
WESTCHASE, FL
This Is The One Place Tara Didn’t Want To Go Downtown For A Date

On the Second Date Update today Owen called us up and told us that he met Tara online and he wanted to surprise her with a date along the Riverwalk and a trip to the Tampa Museum of Art. She hasn’t got back to Owen since the date, so we called to her get all the details about the date.
TAMPA, FL
Things To Remember Before You Take The Boat Out This Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start of summer is here so here are a few things to remember before you take the boat out this Memorial Day weekend. Here in Florida, we are surrounded by water so it’s not a surprise that the Sunshine State is the boating capital of the country, if not the world. With over one million registered vessels, boat safety needs to be taken seriously. Last year there were 102 boating accidents in May alone. Over 20% of boating accidents statewide are the result of people falling overboard.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Here’s A Great Way To Honor Veterans This Weekend

More than 25,000 flags need to be placed at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Pete this weekend and they are looking for volunteers to help. This is a great way to honor the veterans this weekend. The event is organized by the Flags for Fallen Vets and they place the flags all of the veteran gravesites at the cemetery.
BAY PINES, FL
Could This Be The Answer To St. Petersburg’s Housing Crisis?

Could this be the answer to St. Petersburg’s housing crisis?. We have seen home sales and rental prices skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area. With high rents comes a housing crisis. St. Petersburg‘s city council is considering an innovative way to help the situation. They will possibly increase ADU zoning. What’s an ADU? That stands for Accessory Dwelling Unit. You know, mother-in-law suites or garage apartments.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

