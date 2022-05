Madison firefighters responded to a grass fire southwest of Winfred on Sunday evening at around 6:30. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that somebody had been burning a pile of debris at a residence near the intersection of 235th Street and 443rd Avenue when it started to get away from them. He said there wasn’t any damage from the fire and firefighters were on scene for around 45 minutes.

MADISON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO