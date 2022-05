CHICAGO — Guides are coming to some of the city’s popular shopping strips to help them lure customers and bounce back after the pandemic slump. The city’s new Corridor Ambassador program will focus on hiring and training neighbors as guides to provide a “welcome presence” for passersby, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. The ambassadors will work along 11 business corridors, greeting people and providing them with recommendations for parking, eating out and taking in local activities.

