FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning after a driver hit him in north Fresno. Fresno Police said around 5:30 a.m. the cyclist was hit at the Blackstone and Herndon Avenues intersection. Crews gave the 73-year-old CPR, loaded him into the ambulance, and took him to the hospital where he later died.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO