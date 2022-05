The Irvington Historical Society (IHS) has been awarded a $5,000 grant by the Museum Association of New York (MANY) in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to be used to upgrade the Society’s computer system. The money will go towards the purchase and installation of three Dell laptops, a desktop, a 24” monitor, a laser printer, software upgrades and installation costs. The total bill is estimated to run just under $8,000, but the Society says that members of its board have pledged to make up the difference.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO