Rockford, IL

Richard H. Robbins

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS/ROCKFORD—Richard H. Robbins, age 70, passed away with two daughters by his side, listening to Jimmy Buffett at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford, IL on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1951, to Lester and Doris (Krenz) Robbins and was raised in...

Peter John Berg

Peter John Berg, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on November 12, 1929, to Carl and Martina (Beaudin) Berg in Milwaukee, WI. Peter married Judith Larson in February of 1962 in Bruce Crossing, Michigan. they resided in Ewen for most of their lives.
MADISON, WI
Harold “Harry” Schiffman

Harold “Harry” Schiffman, 85, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born at home on August 6, 1936 in Galena, Illinois to Harry & Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman. He married Theresa Menne on May 15, 1957, in Potosi, Wisconsin. Harold and Theresa farmed in Potosi...
POTOSI, WI
Bryan D. Rasmussen

Bryan D. Rasmussen, 60, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home. Bryan was born on April 28, 1962 in Illinois, son of the late Willard and Patricia (Freeman) Rasmussen. Bryan had been employed by Quest Technologies in Oconomowoc for many years and was a...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Gordon Kenneth Cook

WINDSOR – Gordon Kenneth Cook, age 67, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on January 26, 1955 in Malone, NY to parents, Allen and Mary (Irvine) Cook. Gordon graduated from high school in Chateaugay, NY. He then went on to study military history, earning his bachelor’s degree from UW Madison, as a member of the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He joined the United States Army and served his country for nine years, reaching the rank of Captain. Gordon married Meg Gillespie on August 9, 1998 in Windsor, WI.
WINDSOR, WI
Anthony William “Tony” Panek

Anthony “Tony” William Panek, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home in Madison, Wisconsin. Throughout his life he loved to discuss and argue about politics, world events, the Cubs, the Packers, Apple computers, Badger football, and anything Sci-fi. When it came to small talk and other topics, he was quiet, but attentive.
MADISON, WI
Bernice Neff

Bernice Neff moved into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice. Bernice was the wife of John Neff, mother to Don (Krissy) Neff and Mary (Ryan) Neff, and grandmother to Grayson and Avery. Bernice was born to Leonard Haase and Helen Hutchins on January...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Margaret Jane Skolaski

Madison – Margaret Jane Skolaski, age 88, born on March 12, 1934, and raised in Madison, WI, and a graduate of Edgewood High School. She passed away on May 22, 2022, Loving mother of two sons Mark Allen and Paul Wayne. She was an employee of several local banks. She volunteered for her church and the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
MADISON, WI
David Nichols

David Nichols, 73, of Muscoda passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022. He was at home in his favorite chair in his favorite spot on the deck by the swimming pool. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Riverdale High School. He lived in a home where nicknames were given and Dave acquired quite a few: Lighting Man, Mage Dave, Baby Boy, and Pa are just a sampling. Dave met his wife, Marianne, 37 years ago. They met, married, divorced, and got back together within days. They were bound by love! Dave rescued her from a baby bird, and he loved to tell that story. He called Marianne: Babe, Baby Gal, Ma, and the love of his life. She heard that one daily and many times a day. Dave was Marianne’s caregiver after she got sick, he was tender and always loving. Constantly kissing and holding like teenagers. He was a romantic, always buying jewelry and sending flowers to Marianne for no reason. That was Dave.
MUSCODA, WI
John “Murph” Edward Fisher

FITCHBURG – John “Murph” Edward Fisher, age 87, passed away at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Murph was born on August 23, 1934, in Madison, WI to Glenn and Louise Fisher. He grew up in Madison and graduated from St. Francis Seminary High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Murph married, Sharon Olson of Belleville, WI, on February 20, 1988, in Fitchburg, WI. He worked as a sales rep, for most of his career, with Yellow Freight. Murph received numerous awards for his prowess in sales. He was a longtime member of the Mendota Gridiron Club, Ducks Unlimited, and a 40-year proud member of The Elks Lodge #410. He enjoyed golf as a member of the Nakoma & Edelweiss Country Clubs, attending Badger football and basketball games, big Brewer & Packer fan, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
MADISON, WI
Laurentino Lee “Larry” Bravo

STOUGHTON-Laurentino Lee "Larry" Bravo, age 33, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A full obituary is pending.
STOUGHTON, WI
Steve Miller

ARENA, Wis. — Steven D. Miller, age 66, of Arena, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg following a brief illness. He was born on January 10, 1956 in Arena, WI the son of Roy and Doris (Peterson) Miller. Steve graduated from River Valley High School and liked playing cards, hunting, fishing and Old Milwaukee Beer.
ARENA, WI
Betty Jean Dennison

STOUGHTON – Betty Jean Dennison, age 78, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Betty was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Wilmer and Lucille (Fillback) Roum. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Highland. After high school, Betty moved to Madison, where she met Kenneth Tjugum. They married in 1963 and had two children, David and Debra. In 1971, they lost 7-year-old, David, to a drowning accident and divorced. Betty kept her faith through that horrific time and remained strong to raise Debi. In 1982, she married Randy Dennison, who she lost to cancer 22 years later. In 2006, she retired from the State of Wisconsin, where she worked for 32 years.
STOUGHTON, WI
Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall, 88, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Dunn, Fr. Michael, and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for all of their care and support. The...
MINERAL POINT, WI
Terrance A. Mahoney

Terry Mahoney, age 79, peacefully passed away Tuesday May 24 at Rainbow Hospice Care with his sons by his side. Terry was born in San Francisco, the son of Jane Cummings (Behling) and Charles Mahoney. He lived in Black River Falls during retirement after building his family in Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Rita Reeve

Rita Reeve age 91, of Sauk City, WI passed away on 05/23/2022 at Maplewood. Rita was born in Phelps WI on August 7th, 1930 to Cecil(Red) and Rose(Kernohan) Simpson. She was married to Wilbur(Bud) Reeve on March 22nd, 1954. After high school, Rita lived in Seattle where she worked for...
SAUK CITY, WI
Judith Thompson

Judith A. (Miller) (Smith) Thompson, age 82 passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1940, in Forreston, IL the daughter of Ernest and Alma (Bennehoff) Miller. Judi graduated from Forreston High School and then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree. Judi worked at the Shannon Nursing Home and later the Stees Shoppe until she began working for herself cleaning homes. In November of 1995, she married Fred Thompson. Judi was an avid gardener and was always caring for those around her. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.
FORRESTON, IL
