Richard H. Robbins

FITCHBURG – John “Murph” Edward Fisher, age 87, passed away at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Murph was born on August 23, 1934, in Madison, WI to Glenn and Louise Fisher. He grew up in Madison and graduated from St. Francis Seminary High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Murph married, Sharon Olson of Belleville, WI, on February 20, 1988, in Fitchburg, WI. He worked as a sales rep, for most of his career, with Yellow Freight. Murph received numerous awards for his prowess in sales. He was a longtime member of the Mendota Gridiron Club, Ducks Unlimited, and a 40-year proud member of The Elks Lodge #410. He enjoyed golf as a member of the Nakoma & Edelweiss Country Clubs, attending Badger football and basketball games, big Brewer & Packer fan, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
