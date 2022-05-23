ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starbucks announces plans to leave Russia

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTdTm_0fnNOCya00

Coffee giant Starbucks said Monday that it was permanently ending its operations in Russia, months after suspending business in the country.

Starbucks announced it would pay its nearly 2,000 workers in Russia for six months and offer them help to transition to new jobs outside of the coffee chain, The Associated Press reported.

“One thing we’re very proud of is we’re continuing to pay our partners in Russia,” Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal.

In March, the coffee company had suspended operations in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia and would not specify to the Wall Street Journal what financial impact the stores’ closure will have, only saying that the Russian market accounts for a relatively small portion of its sales.

Starbucks’ exit follows similar moves by other companies. McDonald’s announced last week that it would sell its business in Russia and “de-Arch” the restaurants, CNN reported. McDonald’s presence in Russia was far larger, with 847 restaurants and 62,000 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Starbucks had been operating in Russia for 15 years, CNBC reported.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy