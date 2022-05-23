ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Woman found dead in trash dump was 34-weeks pregnant: Officials

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Lwto_0fnNNuKz00

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the woman who was found dead in a parking lot used for dumping trash was 34-weeks pregnant.

The office identified the 34-year-old woman as Amanda Kiepert.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday first responders were called to Palmer and Richards, a block south of Burleigh, for a report of a death. The caller said he was searching for a young child who had wandered off and instead he came across the body.

First responders found the body wrapped in a blanket and that it appeared she had been "dumped." The blanket was knotted at both ends as if to help carry the body.

Milwaukee police previously said they are investigating a death. The medical examiner previously identified the death as suspicious. The death has not been described by officials as a homicide.

TMJ4
North Palmer and Burleigh

The medical examiner's report states Kiepert was on probation for vehicle theft.

Investigators found piles of furniture, broken glass, garbage and other items among the pile where they found the body. Three bullet casings that appeared to be old and unrelated were found near the body.

Kiepert's sister and mother told investigators that Kiepert used drugs in the past.

"She's somebody's sister, somebody's daughter, somebody's mama," a neighbor told TMJ4 News at the scene on Monday.

"Put the guns down, pick your bibles back up. Learn to love yourself so you can love others," another neighbor told TMJ4 News. "This is sad. I have to wake up this morning with a dead body in my backyard."

