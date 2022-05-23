Flood Warning issued for Carver, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .River levels will slowly fall back through the weekend and into next week. Chances for thunderstorms during the same time frame could cause local rises, however widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this time. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Riverside Rd and Front Street flooded in North Redwood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 22.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Friday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 20.7 feet next Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 05/02/2006.

REDWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO