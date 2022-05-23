Flood Warning issued for Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .River levels will slowly fall back through the weekend and into next week. Chances for thunderstorms during the same time frame could cause local rises, however widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this time. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.1 feet next Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/06/1978.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO