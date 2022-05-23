Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carver; Dakota; Hennepin; Scott Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. .River levels will slowly fall back through the weekend and into next week. Chances for thunderstorms during the same time frame could cause local rises, however widespread rainfall is not anticipated at this time. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Savage. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 702.0 feet, Barge loading stops at Port Cargill, and other flood prevention measures are begun. Water begins to impact Black Dog Road in Burnsville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 702.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 AM CDT Friday was 702.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 696.4 feet next Friday morning. - Flood stage is 702.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 702.4 feet on 06/01/2011.

CARVER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO