Bearcats Slot Into Top-15 of Latest SP+ Rankings

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati is still and analytics darling despite losing a lot of talent.

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Bill Connelly updated his SP+ rankings this week , and his numbers suggest UC should still be a top-15 team in 2022.

Luke Fickell & Co. checked in at No. 11 on the list . Despite ranking outside the top-75 in returning production, Cincinnati still marked plenty of boxes in the system encompassing returning players, recruiting, and recent history.

The Bearcats are the highest-ranked non-Power Five school—slotting in 14 spots higher than BYU at No. 25. Among permanent members of the new Big 12, Cincinnati placed the highest and was 21 spots ahead of Oklahoma State.

SP+ is higher on Cincinnati than most Way-Too-Early rankings , and that's with all of that lost production accounted for. We'll see how trustworthy the analytics are when Cincinnati faces the 26th-ranked team on this list to kick off the 2022 season on September 3.

